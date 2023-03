The BNP vice-president Shawkat Mahmud has been expelled from the party.

He has been removed from all posts, including primary membership, for violating the party’s discipline, says a BNP press release signed by its assistant office secretary, Taiful Islam.

While talking to Prothom Alo, Shawkat Mahmud termed the expulsion regrettable. Earlier in April last year, BNP issued a show-cause notice to Shawkat Mahmud.

More to follow...