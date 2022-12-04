BNP leader Ishraque attacked in Old Dhaka

Ishraque is the number one member of BNP’s Dhaka city south unit and son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka.
On today’s attack, Ishraque told Porthom Alo, “We went to distribute leaflets as per our pre-scheduled programme. Some miscreants led by Jagannath University Chhatra League men attacked us with brickbats, iron and hockey sticks when we were about to leave the place upon completion of our campaign.”
He said six-seven BNP men were injured during the attack and three of them were sent to hospital for treatment. He also said the attackers were swearing at BNP leaders. Some vehicles were also vandalised.
Asked about the incident, BCL Jagannath University unit president Ibrahim Forazi told Prothom Alo Ishraque Hossain was planning to carry out subversive activities on the university campus. He also used abusive words against the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He alleged Ishraque’s men attacked BCL men leaving 10 of them injured. The BCL men later drove him out from the area.
Ishraque’s motorcade was attacked in Barishal’s Gournadi upazila’s Mahilara Bazar when he was going to attend BNP’s Barishal divisional mass rally on 5 November.