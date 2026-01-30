Tarique Rahman calls to vote ‘Yes’ in respect of July Charter

Stating that BNP has not concealed anything regarding reforms, Tarique Rahman said, “What did we see later? When the current interim government came to power, it formed reform commissions and invited almost all political parties in Bangladesh to participate. We also went. There, we presented our reform proposals. Broadly speaking, the reform proposals we put forward—those which we had presented before the people much earlier—are more or less what they also proposed. There may be differences of opinion with us on some points. But where there is disagreement with us, we have not hidden it. We have openly told the people which points we agree with and which points we disagree with.”

Calling for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum, Tarique Rahman said that Abu Sayed sacrificed his life to restore rights, Wasim in Chattogram sacrificed his life as well, and thousands of others sacrificed their lives to establish people’s voting rights, freedom of speech, and economic rights.

He said, “To honour their sacrifices, we must also respect the July Charter that we signed. That is why I request all of you that just as you will stamp the paddy sheaf symbol on 12 February, at the same time, on the second ballot paper that you will be given with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’, please give your verdict in favour of ‘Yes’.”