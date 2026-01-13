Campaigning for ‘yes’ without signing July Charter: what is NCP’s position?

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has not signed the July National Charter. However, the party has begun campaigning in favour of a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum on the charter to be held on the day of the parliamentary election on 12 February.

Although the NCP has decided to contest 30 seats in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, it is appointing ‘ambassadors’ or representatives in the remaining 270 constituencies to campaign for a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum.

After seven months of discussions with 33 political parties and alliances under the National Consensus Commission, the ‘July National Charter, 2025’ was signed at an event held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex in Dhaka on 17 October last year.

On that day, 24 parties signed the charter, and another party signed it later. However, the NCP did not attend the signing ceremony and has not signed the charter since.