Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers and burial to be held with state honours
The entire process—from transporting the body of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, to her funeral prayers and burial—will be carried out with full state honors.
This information was confirmed by Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting held on Tuesday at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the secretariat, Shafiqul Alam said the highest level of security would be ensured around the vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia’s body.
More than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) personnel will be deployed, with members of the army stationed at certain points.
The press secretary said Khaleda Zia was a three-time prime minister and the wife of former president Ziaur Rahman, describing her as an uncompromising leader.
Under her strong leadership, democracy was restored in the country, he said, adding that the government would make every possible effort to conduct all events, including her funeral prayers and burial, in an orderly manner.
He noted that cooperation would be provided by the BNP in this regard.
The meeting at the secretariat, which focused on Khaleda Zia’s funeral, burial, public tributes and overall security arrangements under state honours, was chaired by home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
After the meeting, press secretary Shafiqul Alam and Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, head of the security team for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, responded to various questions from journalists.
Shafiqul Alam said Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers would be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.