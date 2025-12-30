Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers and burial to be held with state honours

The entire process—from transporting the body of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, to her funeral prayers and burial—will be carried out with full state honors.

This information was confirmed by Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting held on Tuesday at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the secretariat, Shafiqul Alam said the highest level of security would be ensured around the vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia’s body.