None can can go to power thru plot: Quader

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said over 13-year has gone but the BNP does not able to wage a movement against the government yet.

"Days go by, weeks go by, months go by, water flows in the Padma-Meghna rivers but the golden deer of the BNP’s desired movement is not seen. The long-cherished throne of power is still far away," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders frequently talk about the economic crisis of Sri Lanka but are ashamed of talking Pakistan’s economic setback.