AL candidate Azmat violates election code of conduct while submitting nomination paper

The election to Gazipur City Corporation is scheduled to be held on 25 May. Today, Thursday, was the last day of submitting the nomination papers.

The nomination papers will be sorted on 30 April. Candidate wishing to withdraw candidature must do so by 8 May. The electoral symbols will be distributed on 9 May, according to the EC polls schedule.

A total of 13 mayoral candidates collected nomination papers as of Thursday morning, said the office of the returning officer. Among them, seven candidates including Azmat Ullah submitted the nomination papers.

The office of the returning officer has been set up at Bangataj Auditorium of the Gazipur City Corporation. The Prothom Alo correspondent found a gathering of leaders and activists on the nearby Rathkhola Road centring Azmat Ullah’s submission of nomination paper from at around 11:30 am. Azmat Ullah reached the main entrance at 11:30 am. Several hundred people were seen with him that time.