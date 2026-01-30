Over 47pc people see Tarique Rahman as next prime minister

The public support for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is strengthening as the election approaches, according to the latest survey of Innovision Consulting.

The private consulting firm’s ‘People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS)’ shows that alongside BNP’s growing support, more than 47 per cent of people now see the party’s chairman, Tarique Rahman, as a potential prime minister.

The third round of PEPS results also shows that some supporters who previously backed Jamaat or the National Citizen Party (NCP) have shifted their support toward BNP. A significant portion of Awami League supporters are also saying they would vote for BNP.

Rubaiyat Sarwar, managing director of Innovision Consulting, presented the survey results at an event at the BDBL building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Friday.

The public opinion survey was conducted with the support of two civic platforms, Bangladesh Research Analysis & Information Network (BRAIN) and Voice for Reform.