Controversial persons get posts in BCL central committee

BCL central president Saddam Hossain is from the Northern part of the country (Panchagarh) and secretary Sheikh Wali Asif from the Southern part (Jhalakathi). It was learnt that at least 84 members of the new committee are from North Bengal, consisting of Rajshahi and Rangpur, and 43 from South Bengal, that is Barisal division. It is also alleged that the top duo have included their ‘near ones’ in vital posts. At least 18 members of the committee are over 34 years old while 3 are over 35. Some persons involved in contracting business have also been roped in.

It is customary for BCL to place the names of the committee members according to seniority but it was allegedly not followed in case of many posts.

It has been alleged that the BCL president and secretary gave priority to their classmates and friends from Dhaka University and other educational institutions. At least 12 vice presidents and one joint secretary are the classmates and friends of the president and secretary. None of these 13 are regular students and all are over 30.