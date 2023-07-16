Controversial persons get posts in BCL central committee

He is over 35 years old. As he cannot be a regular student at such an age, he makes a living by working as a contractor based in Chattogram port. Yet, he has been the general secretary of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League for five years. He was expelled from the party back in 2014 for vandalising the office of a shipping company over taking control of the burnt oil of the ships in the port. The BCL leader in question is Zakaria Dastagir.
Like Zakaria, many controversial figures have managed to get a place at the central committee of BCL, announced on Thursday night some seven months after the announcement of the partial central committee. Allegations have been raised that many carved a niche in the central committee due to ‘regionalism’ and ‘favoritism’ of the influential leaders. Persons over the age limit, non-students, others accused in extortion and torture, were also included in the central committee. Seniority was also violated in the committee.
It was learnt that at least 84 members of the new committee are from North Bengal, consisting of Rajshahi and Rangpur, and 43 from South Bengal, that is Barisal division
In the 301-member central committee, as many as 71 were given vice-president post, 11 each were joint secretary and organising secretary. 40 got different secretarial posts and rests are deputy secretary, assistant secretary and member posts. Most of the members of the committee are students of Dhaka University.
‘Regionalism’ and ‘favouritism’
BCL central president Saddam Hossain is from the Northern part of the country (Panchagarh) and secretary Sheikh Wali Asif from the Southern part (Jhalakathi). It was learnt that at least 84 members of the new committee are from North Bengal, consisting of Rajshahi and Rangpur, and 43 from South Bengal, that is Barisal division. It is also alleged that the top duo have included their ‘near ones’ in vital posts. At least 18 members of the committee are over 34 years old while 3 are over 35. Some persons involved in contracting business have also been roped in.
It is customary for BCL to place the names of the committee members according to seniority but it was allegedly not followed in case of many posts.
It has been alleged that the BCL president and secretary gave priority to their classmates and friends from Dhaka University and other educational institutions. At least 12 vice presidents and one joint secretary are the classmates and friends of the president and secretary. None of these 13 are regular students and all are over 30.
DU students rule the roost in the committee as a whopping 75 per cent members of the committee, or 226 out of 301, are from this institute. One each from Chattogram University and Rajshahi University and two from Jahangirnagar University got into the posts.
DU students rule the roost in the committee as a whopping 75 per cent members of the committee, or 226 out of 301, are from this institute. One each from Chattogram University and Rajshahi University and two from Jahangirnagar University got into the posts.
BUET students, too, included in committee
Student politics was banned in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the wake of the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad. Three BUET students, however, got into the committee. Two of them--Hasin Afzar alias Pantho (information and technology affairs secretary) and Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Babbi (member)-- are current students. Hasin is a student of 17th batch electrical and electronics engineering department and Imtiaz is student of 21st batch of civil engineering department.
Some leaders failed to make the cut in the committee as they couldn’t win the ‘trust’ of the president and secretary. They include Md Mahmudul Hasan, former member of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU), leaders of the last committee Benzir Ahmed, Sheikh Nazmul Ahmed and Tamzid Hossain.
Controversial leaders included too
Several leaders of the central committee were accused of extortion in the past. They are: Milon Khan (vice president), Enayet H Monon (deputy secretary of cultural affairs), Imdadul Hasan (deputy secretary of science affairs), Tanvir Shikder (organizing secretary), Mishat Sarker (education and study circle affairs secretary), Riazul Islam (deputy secretary for education and study circle affairs secretary), Tamanna Jesmin Riva (vice president), Rajia Sultana (deputy secretary for library affairs), Sharmin Sultana alias Sony (deputy secretary for entrepreneur and innovation affairs), Aklima Akter alias Provati (deputy secretary for literary affairs), Selima Akter alias Sheli (deputy secretary for environment affairs) and Habiba Akter alias Saimun (deputy secretary for literary affairs).
Moreover, several others who were accused of torture and attack also got posts in the committee. They include Nazim Uddin (joint secretary), Sheikh Md Tunan (hospitality affairs secretary), Al-Amin Sheikh (vice president), Zakiul Islam alias Fuad (deputy secretary for health and treatment affairs) and Siam Rahman (organising secretary).
Several others who were expelled from the party in the past were also selected for the central committee. Ariful Islam, who was expelled for a year over the much discussed incident of torturing a fellow student named Ehsan Rafiq in SM Hall in 2017, has been appointed as deputy secretary for training affairs.
BCL leaders cannot engage in government jobs or business. However, Shireen Shila, an assistant teacher of government primary school, has become a member of the committee. Several others with direct or indirect involvement with contracting business were given important posts. They include vice presidents Utpal Bissas, Shahed Khan, Nur-a-Alam Ashik and deputy secretary for office Barek Hossain.
Hasmot Ullah alias Shawon, whose whole family is allegedly involved with the politics of BNP, has become a member of the BCL committee.
What do the president and secretary say?
Asked about various allegations against the central committee, central president Saddam told Prothom Alo that the organisation would take disciplinary action against anyone if convicted legally.
He maintained that the committee consists of leaders who are comparatively competent.
Secretary Wali Asif said the age-limit was somewhat relaxed due to Covid situation.
Asked why BUET students were included in the committee, the BCL secretary said although student politics is banned on the BUET campus, the students can obviously join politics outside the campus if they will.