DUCSU: Shibir announces panel, includes ethnic minorities, students injured in July
Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a full 28-member panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
Alongside party leaders and activists, the panel includes members from ethnic minority groups, students injured in the July uprising, as well as students from Up Bangladesh and Inquilab Mancha.
The panel was announced today, Monday afternoon, in front of the office of the chief returning officer of DUCSU, on the third floor of the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university, at a press conference. Earlier, they had collected nomination papers.
Announcing the panel, Chhatra Shibir’s central general secretary Nurul Islam Saddam said, “We have tried to put forward a united panel by students from all backgrounds. We are one hundred per cent hopeful about this panel’s chances of winning. Through victory in the election, Chhatra Shibir will implement the necessary measures and take initiatives for student welfare that DUCSU requires.”
The names for the top three posts were announced by Chhatra Shibir’s central general secretary, Nurul Islam Saddam. The rest of the posts were announced by SM Forhad, president of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Shibir.
The candidates in Shibir’s panel are Abu Shadiq Kayem for Vice President (VP) post, SM Forhad for General Secretary (GS) post and Mohiuddin Khan for Assistant General Secretary (AGS) post.
In addition, Shibir has announced Iqbal Haider for Science and Technology Secretary post, Khan Jasim for International Secretary post, Asif Abdullah for Student Transport Secretary post, Shariful Islam Muaz for Social Welfare Secretary post, Arman Hossain for Sports Secretary post, Fatema Tasnim Juma for Liberation War and Democratic Movement Secretary, Umme Salma for Common Room, Reading Room and Cafeteria Secretary, Nurul Islam Sabbir for Literature and Cultural Secretary, MM Al Minhaj for Health and Environment Secretary, Sakhawat Zakaria for Human Rights and Law Secretary, Sajjad Hossain Khan for Research and Publication Secretary, and Mazharul Islam for Career Development Secretary.
The candidates for member posts are: Sarba Mitra Chakma, Imran Hossain, Belal Hossain Apu, Jayen Uddin Sarkar Tanmoy, Miftahul Hossain Al Maruf, Mazharul Islam Mujahid, Raisul Islam, Sabikun Nahar Tamanna, Shahiur Rahman, Afsana Akter, Abdullah Al Mahmud, Raihan Uddin, and Anas Bin Monir.
According to the DUCSU election schedule, nomination papers can be collected from 12 to 18 August, every day from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is 19 August at 3:00pm. After scrutiny, the final list of candidates will be published on 21 August at 1:00pm.
Until 17 August, a total of 124 individuals have collected nomination papers for different DUCSU posts. Among them, 18 for VP, two for GS, five for AGS, 44 for secretary posts, and 55 for member posts. A total of 38 have submitted their nominations. Today is the last day for collecting nomination papers.
Meanwhile, the final voter list for the DUCSU and hall union elections has been published. Compared to the draft voter list, 157 names have been excluded from the final list. The final list includes a total of 39,775 voters. Of them, 20,871 are male students and 18,902 are female students.