DUCSU: Shibir announces panel, includes ethnic minorities, students injured in July

Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a full 28-member panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

Alongside party leaders and activists, the panel includes members from ethnic minority groups, students injured in the July uprising, as well as students from Up Bangladesh and Inquilab Mancha.

The panel was announced today, Monday afternoon, in front of the office of the chief returning officer of DUCSU, on the third floor of the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university, at a press conference. Earlier, they had collected nomination papers.

Announcing the panel, Chhatra Shibir’s central general secretary Nurul Islam Saddam said, “We have tried to put forward a united panel by students from all backgrounds. We are one hundred per cent hopeful about this panel’s chances of winning. Through victory in the election, Chhatra Shibir will implement the necessary measures and take initiatives for student welfare that DUCSU requires.”

The names for the top three posts were announced by Chhatra Shibir’s central general secretary, Nurul Islam Saddam. The rest of the posts were announced by SM Forhad, president of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Shibir.