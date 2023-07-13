No scope for ‘acceptable polls’ under AL govt: BNP to Canadian envoy

BNP today, Thursday told Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls that there is no scope for an “acceptable election” to be held under the ruling Awami League government.

As reported by UNB, the party conveyed the message as the Canadian envoy met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“We told them there’s no scope for a neutral, acceptable, and credible election to be held in Bangladesh under the current regime,” BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting.