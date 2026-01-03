BNP: Tarique Rahman set to become party chairman
According to the BNP constitution, acting chairman Tarique Rahman has automatically assumed the responsibilities of party chairman. However, no formal announcement has yet been made by the party, nor is the title currently being used.
Following the death of Khaleda Zia, the position of chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fallen vacant. Acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to assume the role of BNP chairman. However, the party has not yet taken a formal decision on when, how, or through what process he will be officially installed in the post.
With the election approaching, the BNP will have to decide on the matter swiftly.
According to responsible party sources, in the aftermath of chairperson Khaleda Zia’s death, the most sensitive issue within the party at present concerns whose photograph will appear on election banners, festoons, billboards, leaflets and digital posters.
The BNP leadership will need to reach a prompt resolution on this issue through discussions with the election commission (EC).
The 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and referendum are scheduled for 12 February.
Even before the announcement of the election schedule, many BNP candidates had already prepared campaign banners, festoons, billboards and leaflets. Many have also circulated digital posters and banners on social media, featuring images of party chairperson Khaleda Zia. Her death has now fundamentally altered the situation.
Under Rule 7(c) of the code of conduct for political parties and candidates in parliamentary elections 2025, if a candidate is nominated by a registered political party, they may only display the photograph of the party’s current chief on banners, leaflets, handbills and festoons. The photograph must be in portrait form and must not depict the individual in a leadership role at any event, public meeting, or in a prayer posture or gesture.
In this situation, it remains unresolved whose photograph may lawfully be used on campaign materials by party candidates.
On this issue, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Friday, “There is the matter of displaying the party chief’s photograph on election posters. We will need a clear explanation from the election commission, and we will be approaching the commission shortly.”
After suffering from various serious illnesses for a long time, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia passed away at 6:00 am on 30 December while undergoing treatment in hospital. Her death left the party’s chairperson post vacant.
Senior BNP policymakers say that, under the party constitution, Tarique Rahman automatically began performing the duties of BNP Chairman following Khaleda Zia’s death. For reasons of political sensitivity and strategic calculation, the matter is not being brought to the fore immediately. In practice, however, all decisions, directions and strategies are being determined with Tarique Rahman at the centre. A public announcement will be made at the appropriate time.
The country is still in mourning following Khaleda Zia’s death, with three days of state mourning followed by the party’s seven-day mourning programme, which will end on 5 January.
Daily prayer programmes are being held for the late chairperson, and on Friday, prayers and supplications were offered in mosques across Dhaka and the country after Juma prayers.
Khaleda Zia to remain at the centre of campaigning
Alongside mourning, the BNP must also prepare for the election. Party sources say that once the seven-day mourning programme concludes, the BNP will fully launch its election campaign.
BNP senior joint secretary general and member secretary of the party’s election steering committee, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, told Prothom Alo on Friday, “We are still in deep mourning. From the heart, there is little enthusiasm for election work. Even so, we are doing whatever we can.”
Many BNP leaders and activists say that although the late chairperson Khaleda Zia is no longer physically present, she will remain at the centre of this election campaign. The party will seek to transform the grief surrounding her death into political strength. In particular, BNP plans to capitalise on the massive public turnout at her funeral and final rites, attended by people across party lines, as well as the respect shown by the international community.
The objective is to convert this wave of public support into votes. The party’s focus is on sustaining this emotional momentum through organisational means.
To that end, emphasis has been placed on activating candidates in every constituency, unifying local leaders and activists, and expanding public meetings, courtyard gatherings and direct voter engagement.
A senior BNP leader, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the party’s clear message on the campaign trail would be that although Khaleda Zia is no longer physically present, her ideals, struggle and leadership will remain alive within the BNP’s programmes.
A 41-member central election steering committee has already been formed to oversee election management and strategy implementation. The committee will be responsible for candidate management, restraining rebel candidates, organisational coordination, and setting campaign direction.
Rebel candidates pose major challenge
The biggest obstacle facing the BNP in the election is rebel candidates. In more than 100 constituencies, one or more BNP leaders have submitted nomination papers alongside the official party candidate, in defiance of party decisions.
So far, nine individuals, including BNP national executive committee assistant secretary for international affairs Rumeen Farhana, former Dhaka north BNP convener Saiful Alam (Nirob), and central executive committee member Hasan Mamun, have been expelled for conducting organisational activities in violation of party discipline.
These constituencies had been allocated to BNP’s movement allies as part of electoral understanding.
Senior party sources say many others have been given deadlines to withdraw their nominations. If they fail to comply, the list of expulsions will grow.
The party has conveyed a firm message that there will be no compromise on discipline, even amid mourning. BNP leaders believe that disorder in seats allocated to allies would fracture electoral unity and undermine sympathy-driven politics.
Speaking on this issue, standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Friday, “We had a commitment to take organisational measures of this kind in constituencies where we have reached electoral understandings with our allies.”
He added that if the expelled individuals voluntarily withdraw their nomination papers, the party may reconsider and revoke the expulsion orders.
Public expectations and cautious steps
Discussions with BNP leaders at various levels indicate that the party is now proceeding in line with the different stages of the election schedule. The next steps include nomination scrutiny and appeals, withdrawal of candidacies, symbol allocation and finalisation of the manifesto. The party leadership wants to ensure that no unexpected or negative messages are conveyed to voters at any stage.
Senior leader Tarique Rahman is expected to enter the campaign field at the final stage of the election drive.
BNP leaders say public expectations of the party have risen significantly, requiring extreme caution in every internal and external move.
Party sources also indicate that Tarique Rahman may meet the families of those martyred in the July uprising, and that a nationwide tour is under consideration. All such plans will depend on the prevailing political situation and the overall election environment.