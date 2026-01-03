BNP: Tarique Rahman set to become party chairman

Following the death of Khaleda Zia, the position of chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fallen vacant. Acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to assume the role of BNP chairman. However, the party has not yet taken a formal decision on when, how, or through what process he will be officially installed in the post.

With the election approaching, the BNP will have to decide on the matter swiftly.

According to responsible party sources, in the aftermath of chairperson Khaleda Zia’s death, the most sensitive issue within the party at present concerns whose photograph will appear on election banners, festoons, billboards, leaflets and digital posters.

The BNP leadership will need to reach a prompt resolution on this issue through discussions with the election commission (EC).

The 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and referendum are scheduled for 12 February.

Even before the announcement of the election schedule, many BNP candidates had already prepared campaign banners, festoons, billboards and leaflets. Many have also circulated digital posters and banners on social media, featuring images of party chairperson Khaleda Zia. Her death has now fundamentally altered the situation.