Forget about caretaker govt, it’s now in museum: Quader tells Fakhrul

Obaidul Quader warned the BNP leaders-activists saying, “You would like to create chaos, carry out acts of terrorism and create troubles with bamboo sticks on national flag atop, we will not let it happen. Awami League will not let you create chaos.”
The Awami League leader alleged, “Mirza Fakhrul sits on the sacks of money. He deals with money to decide whom he will make MP and minister in the national government. Nomination business has started.”
Obaidul Quader instructed the party men to reduce expenditure on billboards for party programmes. “Never saw such number of billboard before. Our leader has asked to cut the cost and I saw billboard after billboard here. Reduce cost and work for the welfare of people. Stand beside people,” he said.
Leaders and activists of Awami League from the neighbouring upazila started arriving at the venue since the morning.
A scuffle broke out among the party men around 10:00am, with the activists throwing chairs towards each other.
At the event, Obaidul Quader dissolved the district committee and declared lawmaker Md Abdul Hyee and Saidul Karim Mintu as the president and the general secretary respectively.
The council of Awami League’s Jhenaidah district unit was held after seven years. The last council was held on 25 March 2015.