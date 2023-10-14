There’s ‘gamchha’ and ‘langol’, so what if there’s no sheaf of paddy: Kader Siddiqui

Bangabir Kader Siddiqui, founder president of Krishak Sramik Janata League, has announced that he will contest in the forthcoming 12th parliament election, saying that his party will gloat candidates in all 300 seats if necessary. He was speaking yesterday, Friday, at a rally of the party as chief guest at the Dariapur SA High School grounds in Sakhipur upazila, Tangail.
Kader Siddiqui said, “BNP won’t contest, it won’t get votes. We will certainly take part in the election with the ‘gamchha’(cotton scarf) symbol. The ‘boat’ wallas think their symbol is enough to win in the election. That is no more. The ‘boat’ won’t be enough to win. This time there’s the ‘gamchha’ and the ‘langol’ (plough), so what if there’s no sheaf of paddy? There will be various symbols like pineapple, bird, anyone can contest. No one will be refused. The people will vote for whoever they want.”
It is not important who will join the election or not, said Kader Siddiqui at the rally. He said, “Sheikh Hasina has been told, we want voters at the centres. If hundreds, thousands of voters turn up at the centres, it doesn’t matter who contests or who doesn’t.”
Criticising BNP, Kader Siddiqui said, “The sheaf of paddy wallas don’t even want Bangladesh. They think Ziaur Rahman was president, he is the only leader. But I cannot accept Ziaur Rahman as leader. My leader is Bangabandhu, I went to war at his call. I accept Ziaur Rahman for as long as his leader is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. If Ziaur Rahman is leader and Sheikh Mujib is nothing, then Ziaur Rahman is also nothing to me.”
Also criticising Awami League, Kader Siddiqui said, “Awami League is not in a very good condition. It is contaminated. The ‘gamchha’ is not contaminated. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is gamchha’s leader.”
Kader Siddiqui also criticised member of parliament Mumtaz singing in parliament during the parliament session, saying, “Is the parliament a place to sing? My sister Sheikh Hasina laughs and claps when Mumtaz sings in parliament. I will tell my sister, if people are able to vote, Mumtaz won’t be anywhere.”
Also addressing the public rally conducted by upazila Krishak Sramik Janata League council preparatory committee converner Abdus Sattar, were the party central general secretary Habibur Rahman Talukdar, Bir Protik and others.