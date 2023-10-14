There’s ‘gamchha’ and ‘langol’, so what if there’s no sheaf of paddy: Kader Siddiqui

Bangabir Kader Siddiqui, founder president of Krishak Sramik Janata League, has announced that he will contest in the forthcoming 12th parliament election, saying that his party will gloat candidates in all 300 seats if necessary. He was speaking yesterday, Friday, at a rally of the party as chief guest at the Dariapur SA High School grounds in Sakhipur upazila, Tangail.

Kader Siddiqui said, “BNP won’t contest, it won’t get votes. We will certainly take part in the election with the ‘gamchha’(cotton scarf) symbol. The ‘boat’ wallas think their symbol is enough to win in the election. That is no more. The ‘boat’ won’t be enough to win. This time there’s the ‘gamchha’ and the ‘langol’ (plough), so what if there’s no sheaf of paddy? There will be various symbols like pineapple, bird, anyone can contest. No one will be refused. The people will vote for whoever they want.”