Only AL-supported traders being benefited from govt stimulus packages: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Selima Rahman on Wednesday alleged that the government has taken coronavirus pandemic as a “means of doing business by creating opportunities for traders to plunder public money”.

“The people of Bangladesh have now been left in a helpless situation. We’ve seen what happened to hospitals during the peak time of coronavirus onslaught. Traders belonging to Chhatra League and Jubo League like Shahed and Sabrina plundered huge money (from the health sector) and branded Bangladesh as a country of looting,” she said.

Inaugurating a free health camp, the BNP leader said, “The current government is a worthless one as it has taken coronavirus infection a way of doing business and created scopes for businessmen to indulge in corruption instead of helping people and standing beside them.”