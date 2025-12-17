Tarique Rahman himself announces: ‘I will return to the country on 25 Dec’

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has personally announced that he will return to Bangladesh on 25 December.

He made the announcement yesterday, Tuesday (16 December), at a discussion meeting organised by the BNP in UK to mark the Victory Day. The event was held at The City Pavilion Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Earlier, on Friday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had stated at a briefing that Tarique Rahman would return to the country from London on 25 December. Tarique Rahman has now personally confirmed the date of his return.

Addressing the meeting, Tarique Rahman said, “You are all aware that today, Tuesday’s programme is significant for two reasons. First, it is 16 December, our Victory Day. Secondly, I have been with you for a long time, nearly 18 years. However, InshaAllah, on the 25th I will be returning to my country.”