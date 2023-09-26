BNP starts road march from Jhenaidah to Khulna

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started its road march from the south-western district Jhenaidah towards Khulna pressing home the party's one-point demand for the resignation of the government.
Party standing committee member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the road march from a rally at Jhenaidah central bus terminal on Tuesday afternoon.
After delivery of his speech, vehicles with leaders and activists set out for Khulna.
Jhenaidah district BNP unit president MM Mazid said that apart from many top level BNP leaders, 30 Jubo Dal members including central Jubo Dal president, general secretary, 30 Chhatra Dal members including central Chhatra Dal president, general secretary, 10 Krishak Dal activists and 5 central leaders of the party have arrived in Jhenaidah.
They have joined the road march. Starting at Jhenadah, the road march will reach Khulna via Magura and Jashore.