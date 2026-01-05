1pc voter signature requirement for independent candidates unreasonable: Badiul Alam

Unnecessary cancellation of candidacies of those who wish to contest elections creates obstacles to making elections participatory and acceptable, Citizens for Good Governance's (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said on Monday.

Stating that a large portion of the candidates whose nominations have been cancelled are independents, the civil society member said, the requirement of signatures from 1 per cent of voters for independent candidates is unreasonable.

The SHUJAN secretary made these remarks at a dialogue titled “Aspirations of the Mass Uprising, Reforms and Election Manifestos” organised by SHUJAN’s Mymensingh district and metropolitan chapters at a restaurant in the New Market area of Mymensingh city on Monday morning.

SHUJAN representatives and citizen representatives from Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Mymensingh and Tangail participated in the event.