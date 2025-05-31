Only parties born after 5 August don't want election: Amir Khasru

It is not only one party but at least 52 other parties that have been demanding elections by December, Amir Khasru said.

He said, "If anyone says only one party wants election within December, is that the truth? Was this comment aimed at us (BNP)? What does this mean?"

The BNP leader went on to say, "Only a handful of parties, around four or five, do not want the election by December. I do not want to say anything about their support, the people will understand well. They are not even registered parties as yet. They have no connection with the people of Bangladesh."

Amir Khasru said that after 1/11 a similar King's Party had been formed as a block to democratic transition. He said, "Are we proceeding in that direction? It is only the parties born after 5 August that don't want the election."

This BNP standing committee member said that the interim government had no contact with the people and that is why they are doing as they please. They will do more and there will be more damage. This cannot continue.