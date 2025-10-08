Parties sit again today, commission to offer alternative proposals

The country’s politics has long been revolving around the July National Charter. At the same time, political parties are preparing for the upcoming national election. However, as the method of implementing the July Charter remains unresolved, the election mood has yet to fully take hold.

In the latest discussion with the National Consensus Commission last Sunday, the parties agreed to hold a referendum to seek public consent for the implementation of the July Charter. However, differences remain among the parties on whether the referendum will be held on the same day as the national election or earlier, how the proposals with differing opinions will be implemented, and whether an ordinance should be issued before the referendum.

The Consensus Commission will again hold discussions with the political parties on this issue today, Wednesday. The National Consensus Commission is considering making two recommendations to the interim government regarding the implementation of the July National Charter’s constitution-related proposals.