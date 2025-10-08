Implementation of July Charter
Parties sit again today, commission to offer alternative proposals
The country’s politics has long been revolving around the July National Charter. At the same time, political parties are preparing for the upcoming national election. However, as the method of implementing the July Charter remains unresolved, the election mood has yet to fully take hold.
In the latest discussion with the National Consensus Commission last Sunday, the parties agreed to hold a referendum to seek public consent for the implementation of the July Charter. However, differences remain among the parties on whether the referendum will be held on the same day as the national election or earlier, how the proposals with differing opinions will be implemented, and whether an ordinance should be issued before the referendum.
The Consensus Commission will again hold discussions with the political parties on this issue today, Wednesday. The National Consensus Commission is considering making two recommendations to the interim government regarding the implementation of the July National Charter’s constitution-related proposals.
One is to issue an ordinance on the July Charter and hold a referendum based on it. The other is to authorise the next national parliament to play a dual role—functioning both as a regular parliament and as a constitutional reform assembly.
Alongside discussions with the Consensus Commission, Jamaat-e-Islami is conducting field activities with seven parties. Although these have not created much pressure, there are indications of talks regarding Jamaat’s electoral understanding or alliance.
At the same time, six parties of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Mancha are seeking a middle path to resolve the crisis, engaging parties outside the BNP and Jamaat. Amid this, there are also attempts or signs of an election-centred understanding.
Jamaat-e-Islami has finalised its candidates nationwide and begun centre-based preparations. They are also planning to form committees to prevent any sort of unwarranted situation at polling stations.
BNP is in the process of selecting its party candidates and aims to finalise the preliminary list within October. It is said that candidates for about one-third of the party’s seats have largely been decided, including key central leaders.
Alongside selecting its own candidates, the BNP also wants to quickly resolve the allocation and nomination of seats for like-minded and allied movement partners. The party has already requested candidate lists from its allied parties.
At the same time, communication is ongoing among the parties regarding electoral understanding, alliances, or coalitions, primarily centred on the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
If today’s discussions between the parties and the Consensus Commission yield any resolution, it is expected that the election atmosphere in politics will begin to pick up. Meanwhile, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been widely discussed over the past two days in politics due to an interview with BBC Bangla.