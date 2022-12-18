Appellate Division upholds HC verdict to register Trinamool BNP as political party

The three-member bench headed by chief justice Hassan Foez Siddique gave this order on Sunday.

Following today's order of the apex court, there is no legal bar for Trinamool BNP to be registered as a political party, said the concerned lawyer.

EC rejected Trinamool BNP's application for registration as a political party on 14 June, 2018. Nazmul Huda filed a writ in the High Court challenging its validity. HC ruled on the final hearing of the writ on 4 November that year.