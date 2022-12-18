Appellate Division upholds HC verdict to register Trinamool BNP as political party

The three-member bench headed by chief justice Hassan Foez Siddique gave this order on Sunday.
Following today's order of the apex court, there is no legal bar for Trinamool BNP to be registered as a political party, said the concerned lawyer.
EC rejected Trinamool BNP's application for registration as a political party on 14 June, 2018. Nazmul Huda filed a writ in the High Court challenging its validity. HC ruled on the final hearing of the writ on 4 November that year.
The High Court ruling directed the EC to register the Trinamool BNP as a political party immediately.
The EC filed a leave to appeal in 2019 against the verdict, which was dismissed today (Sunday).
Lawyer Yasin Khan represented the EC at the court while Shah Manjurul Haque along with M Harunur Rashid Khan heard on behalf of Nazmul Huda.
M Harunur Rashid Khan told Prothom Alo that the Appellate Division upheld the High Court's decision to register Nazmul Huda-led Trinamool BNP as a political party.