Election is India’s agenda, this is a dangerous statement: Zonayed Saki

Publicity of the statement that “election is an agenda of India” is very dangerous, Ganosamhati Andolan’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki remarked on Sunday.

“We need to hold trials, introduce reforms and hold the election for our needs,” he said while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at National Press Club this morning.

The event was organised marking the eighth death anniversary of Abdus Salam, the first executive coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan.

The title of the discussion was “Announce the specific roadmap of trials-reforms-elections immediately”.

The Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator stated that it is extremely dangerous to propagate the notion that the demand for elections in Bangladesh is happening according to India’s wishes as some Indian media outlets or political figures call for elections in the country.

Zonayed Saki said that people within the country have united against the fascist regime of the Sheikh Hasina government under Indian patronage. Suggesting that elections are part of India’s agenda serves India’s purpose as it creates division among the people. Such propaganda will help in rehabilitating the fascists.

Speaking at the meeting, Revolutionary Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque said that those who helped Sheikh Hasina become a fascist are now still in place through new arrangements. By nurturing the remnants of fascism, they are attempting to re-establish it.

Saiful Haque remarked that there has been a rift among the pro-uprising forces.

He stated that no front-line leaders of any uprising in history have been as controversial as they are now. It is shameful that young people have become involved in undesirable activities.

The Revolutionary Workers Party general secretary also commented that the chief adviser’s statement that no one other than one party wants elections in December is, in fact, a truth in reverse.

What the chief adviser said in Japan was not based on facts, Saiful Haque added.

Addressing the meeting, AB Party president Mojibur Rahman (Monju) said that there are several fundamental grounds for criticising the chief adviser. He could not keep everyone united. He has directly, indirectly, or unknowingly caused division among the political parties. He could have presented a clear roadmap for reforms, justice, and elections.

However, the AB Party president also noted that beyond fundamental criticisms, a lot of exaggerated and unfounded things are being spread about the chief adviser. Similarly, political parties are also being discredited.

Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Rashed Khan alleged that the chief adviser does not give importance to political parties.

He told the meeting that all the political parties want elections in December or January.

The advisers should convey the people’s actual aspirations accurately to the chief adviser, Rashed Khan remarked.

Bhasani Janashakti Party chairman Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul, JSD general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Rastrasangskar Andolon’s chief coordinator Hasnat Kaiyum and Jatiya Mukti Council general secretary Fayzul Hakim Lala, among others, spoke at the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of Abdus Salam.