BNP not allowed to erect stage for rally in Aminbazar

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a peaceful rally in Old Dhaka on Monday pressing forward its ‘one-point demand’ for the ouster of the government and the release of Khaleda Zia. The party, however, was not allowed to set up a stage for its rally on another side of the capital in Aminbazar on the same day. BNP said they would hold the rally on Thursday.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the party’s rally in Old Dhaka’s Dholaikhla as chief guest. He said Awami League is taking all-out preparation again to hold an election in 2024 like they did in 2014 and 2018. When all political parties of the country, as well as various other countries, are speaking for a free, fair and inclusive election, at that time Awami League is covering up the matter. None believes that the election will be fair under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP has been in a 15-day programme demanding the ouster of the government. As part of the party agenda, BNP organised rallies in Old Dhaka’s Dholaikhal and near the Chistia Filing Station in Aminbazar on Monday afternoon, but the party was denied permission for the Aminbazar rally. BNP’s Dhaka district unit general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury alleged a team of police led by Savar police station officer-in-charge (OC) demolished the rally stage around 1:30am on Monday. So they postponed the rally. However, the postponement of the rally drew mixed reactions inside the party.