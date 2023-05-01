PM Hasina's foreign trip elevates country's status: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has gone abroad to elevate the country's prestige.

"Sheikh Hasina did not go abroad to sell the country but she went abroad to elevate the height of the country (status). She went abroad to seek cooperation for the next budget and save the lives of those who are suffering from price hike of commodities," he told a rally in the capital.

Jatiya Sramik League arranged the rally in front of the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of the May Day.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina went on a foreign tour not for her personal interest but for the peace of the country's people.