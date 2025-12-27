Rashed Khan joins BNP
Rashed Khan will have the opportunity to contest the election from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency under the BNP’s electoral symbol, the “Sheaf of Paddy.”
He officially joined the party today, Saturday, at an event held at the political office of the BNP Chairperson in Gulshan. From BNP Media Cell’s Facebook page.
Muhammad Rashed Khan resigned from his position as Secretary General of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and joined the BNP. He officially joined the party today, Saturday, at an event held at the political office of the BNP Chairperson in Gulshan.
Rashed Khan officially joined the BNP by presenting a bouquet to the party’s Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Afterwards, Fakhrul announced Rashed Khan’s nomination from the BNP. Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, was also present at the event.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on all leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations in the Jhenaidah-4 constituency to work together to ensure Rashed Khan’s victory.
In a press release sent to the media on Friday night, the Gono Odhikar Parishad stated that, according to the decision of the party’s higher council, General Secretary Rashed Khan was expelled from the party after clear evidence was found of his involvement in activities against party discipline.