Rashed Khan joins BNP

Muhammad Rashed Khan resigned from his position as Secretary General of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and joined the BNP. He officially joined the party today, Saturday, at an event held at the political office of the BNP Chairperson in Gulshan.

Rashed Khan will have the opportunity to contest the election from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency under the BNP’s electoral symbol, the “Sheaf of Paddy.”

Rashed Khan officially joined the BNP by presenting a bouquet to the party’s Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Afterwards, Fakhrul announced Rashed Khan’s nomination from the BNP. Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, was also present at the event.