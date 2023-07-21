BNP's mourning programme obstructed too

The police have obstructed BNP’s mourning programmes in protest of the killing of Krishak Dal activist Sajeeb Hasan at different parts of the country. Although the programmes were held peacefully in most places, the police didn’t allow mourning processions in Chattogram, Khagrachhari and Tangail. In Dhaka, BNP brought out a procession from in front of its central office in the capital's Naya Paltan area following a mourning rally there.

BNP announced a 2-day programme in protest of the killing of Sajeeb Hossain. The party, at city and district level, brought out processions across the country on Thursday. BNP will distribute leaflets of their one-point demand of resignation of the government and an election under a non-partisan government after the Jummah prayers today.

In Laxmipur, the police and BNP activists locked into clashes in front of the Jhumur Cinema Hall and in front Adhunik Hospital on the Ramgati road on Tuesday afternoon. The almost hour-long clash left more than 50 people injured. Krishak Dal activist Sajeeb Hossain, 30, was stabbed to death at the time.