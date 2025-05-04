BNP always supports press freedom: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said his party has always been in favour of press freedom and will remain so in future.

“Whether in power or not, BNP will always champion press freedom. We will never support forcibly infringing on opinion of others," Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking at a discussion marking the World Press Freedom Day.

The Editor's Council organised the meeting at the National Press Club today, Sunday.

Addressing the journalists, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “In the past, we have fought against the repression you went through and against the laws which were given a fully fascist tinge. We have been still fighting. I would like to reiterate in very clear terms that we will never support unfairly imposing one’s opinion on others. We will definitely strongly support the freedom of opinion of others.”