BNP always supports press freedom: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said his party has always been in favour of press freedom and will remain so in future.
“Whether in power or not, BNP will always champion press freedom. We will never support forcibly infringing on opinion of others," Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking at a discussion marking the World Press Freedom Day.
The Editor's Council organised the meeting at the National Press Club today, Sunday.
Addressing the journalists, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “In the past, we have fought against the repression you went through and against the laws which were given a fully fascist tinge. We have been still fighting. I would like to reiterate in very clear terms that we will never support unfairly imposing one’s opinion on others. We will definitely strongly support the freedom of opinion of others.”
Regarding reforms, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Propaganda is being spread against us that we are against reforms. It is often said that we do not want reforms but elections. However, the issue of reforms was started by us. We brought a multi-party system from a one-party regime. We went from a presidential system to a parliamentary system. Despite many objections, we brought a caretaker government into the constitution. These are the realities. There may be political motives behind this by unnecessarily questioning us and showing us the other way.”
Mirza Fakhrul also said that he is a bit scared while speaking in front of the media.
“Personally, I have been a little scared recently while speaking in front of the press. I often think about how the press would take my speech and how they would publish it or how it will be construed on social media. It is really a matter of concern for those who do politics. You cannot feel apprehension given the way character assassination has started on social media nowadays.”
Mirza Fakhrul said BNP ensured press freedom for the first time as newspapers were shut by a one-party Bksal regime.
“We never say we didn’t have any faults. But we can aver that we worked a lot for press freedom,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
Moderated by Editor’s Council General Secretary and Doinik Bonik Barta’s Editor Hanif Mahmud, Daily Star Editor and Editor’s Council President Mahfuz Anam presided over the meeting.
Nagorik Oikya’s President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganasamhati Andolon’s Chief Coordinator Zunaid Saki and Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s Coordinator Nahid Islam, among others, spoke at the meeting.
The New Age’s Editor Nurul Kabir, Manabzamin’s Editor Motiur Rahman Chowdhury, National Press Club’s President and Kaler Kantho Editor Hasan Hafiz also spoke at the meeting.
Prothom Alo’s Editor Matiur Rahman, Samakal’s Editor Shahed Muhammad Ali and Doinik Inqilab’s Editor AMM Bahauddin, among others, were present at the meeting.