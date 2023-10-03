No sign of improvement in Khaleda Zia’s condition: Physicians

Physicians see no sign of improvement in the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for about two months.
A member of the medical board treating the BNP chief told Prothom Alo on Monday that Khaleda Zia’s condition has been deteriorating gradually.
New complications are arising in Khaleda Zia’s liver, kidney, heart and lungs, and physicians are trying to alleviate her pain, the board member said.
Khaleda Zia has been in Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August. She has been kept in the coronary care unit (CCU) for three times. Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo on Monday that Khaleda Zia is quite ill now, and it has not been possible to treat her properly.
The medical board of Khaleda Zia has long been advising for a liver transplant abroad. A member of the medical board said a liver transplant of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is severely ill, is not possible in the country, which is why physicians cannot provide her with treatment properly. Besides, Khaleda Zia is facing increased complications in her kidney, hearts and lungs due to liver cirrhosis.
Following the advice of the medical board, Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Iskendar appealed to the home ministry on 25 September seeking permission to treat her at foreign countries. A source at Khaleda Zia’s family said on Monday that family members have enquired about treatment of the hospitals in four countries – Germany, US, Australia and Singapore, but the law ministry said ‘no’ the application seeking permission to treat Khaleda Zia abroad.
Law ministry Anisul Huq gave the legal opinions on Sunday saying the government has no option to give the permission as the laws.
The source of Khalea Zia's family expressed dissatisfaction as the BNP chairperson was denied permission to go abroad for treatment.
BNP leaders also reacted to the government decisions saying the government decision was political and against humanity.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order.
On 12 September the home minister issued a notification to suspend Khaleda Zia's sentence and extend her release by another six months.