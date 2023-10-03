No sign of improvement in Khaleda Zia’s condition: Physicians

Physicians see no sign of improvement in the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for about two months.

A member of the medical board treating the BNP chief told Prothom Alo on Monday that Khaleda Zia’s condition has been deteriorating gradually.

New complications are arising in Khaleda Zia’s liver, kidney, heart and lungs, and physicians are trying to alleviate her pain, the board member said.