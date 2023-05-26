Zayeda leads Azmat by 16,248 votes in 430 centres

Independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun has taken a lead of over16 thousand votes over Awami League’s Azmat Ullah Khan in Gazipur city corporation polls in 430 out of 480 centres.

The returning officer of the elections Md Faridul Islam announced the latest result at Bongotaj Auditorium in Gazipur Zilla Parishad Bhabon at around 1:00am on Friday.

In those 430 centres, Zayeda secured 218,273 votes while Azmat bagged 202,025 votes.