You’ll amend the constitution, only for it to be whitewashed in court—we don’t agree: Jamaat Ameer
Opposition Leader and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has urged the government to step back from amending the constitution.
“Will you pass just another amendment? A court will completely whitewash it... We are not accustomed to, nor do we agree to, engaging in such futile efforts and persisting with the mistaken approaches of the past. That is precisely why we demand reform,” he stated.
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while delivering his presidential address at a discussion organised by Jamaat-e-Islami at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon, marking the anniversary of the signing of the July National Charter.
Addressing the ruling party, the Jamaat ameer said, “Why are you searching for the constitution now? To search for the constitution, you spent 15 and a half years holding a few meetings and rallies with the gracious permission of the government. Yet, you could not oust fascism. Neither could we, nor could you. That is the reality.”
The Opposition Leader alleged that upon coming to power, BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) forgot the past.
Shafiqur Rahman remarked that the government must break free from its mindset of amending the constitution. He stated that this constitution not only birthed fascism but also sought to give fascism a permanent structure.
Shafiqur Rahman criticised the BNP’s stance on implementing the July National Charter. He noted that the BNP had expressed objections to significant reform proposals by issuing “notes of dissent”. Now, even the matters to which they had no objections are being evaded.
The Jamaat ameer claimed that the BNP did not take a stance in favour of a “Yes” vote in the referendum. Instead, the party’s cadres both at home and abroad were instructed to vote “No”. However, that attempt failed due to the public verdict.
Shafiqur Rahman expressed criticism over inviting the Opposition to discussions within the committee formed to amend the constitution. He remarked that they (the ruling party) had betrayed 70 per cent of the populace. The Opposition would not do that. The government will be compelled to implement this referendum.
The Jamaat ameer also accused BNP of entering into an electoral understanding with Awami League (whose activities are banned in the country).
He stated that during the election, BNP subtly begged for votes from Awami League. Sheikh Hasina and a godfather of the Awami League both mentioned this. A BNP Member of Parliament (MP) from Natore even thanked Awami League members for their success in the election.
He further alleged that leaders from various organisations, including the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League, were given prominent positions within the BNP.
Shafiqur Rahman raised questions regarding the law and order situation in the country. He asserted that if the government cannot prevent the influx of money, weapons, and drugs across the borders, it lacks the qualification to govern the country.
The Opposition Leader noted that while the government announces various types of cards on one hand, people's lives have become miserable due to the burden of taxes and corruption on the other. The government lacks effective plans to rehabilitate returnee expatriates and restore comfort to the lives of ordinary citizens.
The Jamaat ameer remarked that the prices of daily essentials are soaring due to extortion and illegal occupation. He cited that in Panchagarh, farmers sell four gourds for one taka, whereas consumers in Dhaka are forced to purchase a single gourd for 40 to 60 taka.
Referring to the incident of attack, vandalism, and looting at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a private maternal and child health clinic in Mirpur, Dhaka, Shafiqur Rahman stressed that the resignation of the concerned MP is not enough; she must be brought to justice under the law.
Shafiqur Rahman also accused the government of subtly attempting to shift the blame onto the Opposition in an effort to cover up its monumental failures.
Criticising the government’s anxiety regarding the Opposition’s programmes, Shafiqur Rahman asked why the government is so perturbed by the long march if it truly believes the programme lacks public support.
He called on the government not to obstruct the Opposition’s activities or attempt to impose chaos upon them.
The Jamaat ameer remarked that he has no objection if the prime minister consumes a lunch worth 100 to 150 taka. However, the government must ensure arrangements so that ordinary citizens can comfortably afford two square meals a day and live in peace.
Speaking at the discussion, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad, said that Tarique Rahman must take lessons from the past.
However, he warned that it is the people around the prime minister who will cause his downfall, and the prime minister cannot emerge victorious while fighting battles on all fronts.
He urged the immediate announcement of the implementation of the July Charter in the public interest.
Akhter Hossen, Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), alleged that despite the legal foundation of the July Charter and the verdict of the referendum, the government wishes to reject the reform proposals.
He stated that they (the BNP) now refuse to comply even with the proposals they previously agreed to, adding that the BNP has no desire to implement any reform agenda and is instead seeking pretexts to retreat.
THe senior NCP leader asserted that the crisis must be resolved by dissolving the one-sided, single-party constitutional amendment committee and establishing a constitutional reform council in line with the referendum mandate.
Mia Golam Porwar, Secretary General of Jamaat, remarked that the ground beneath the government’s feet has slipped away. Consequently, they are uttering nonsense and attempting to cling to power by misleading the nation.
He added that an ill-fated attempt is being made to amend the constitution under the guise of a special committee, creating new narratives that run contrary to the spirit of the July Charter.
Among others who addressed the discussion were Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujeebur Rahman, Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Executive Council members Saiful Alam Khan (Milon), Nurul Islam Bulbul, and Salim Uddin; Jamaat Working Council member Shishir Monir; former diplomat Sakib Ali; AB Party Secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad; President of Nexus Defence and Justice, Brigadier General (retd) Md. Hasan Nasir; retired army officer Hasinur Rahman; former DUJ President Elahi Newaz Khan; DUJ President Shahidul Islam; lawyer ASM Shahriar Kabir; and reserved seat MP and mother of July martyr Jabir Ibrahim, Rokeya Begum.