You’ll amend the constitution, only for it to be whitewashed in court—we don’t agree: Jamaat Ameer

Opposition Leader and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has urged the government to step back from amending the constitution.

“Will you pass just another amendment? A court will completely whitewash it... We are not accustomed to, nor do we agree to, engaging in such futile efforts and persisting with the mistaken approaches of the past. That is precisely why we demand reform,” he stated.

Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while delivering his presidential address at a discussion organised by Jamaat-e-Islami at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon, marking the anniversary of the signing of the July National Charter.

Addressing the ruling party, the Jamaat ameer said, “Why are you searching for the constitution now? To search for the constitution, you spent 15 and a half years holding a few meetings and rallies with the gracious permission of the government. Yet, you could not oust fascism. Neither could we, nor could you. That is the reality.”