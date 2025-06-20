BNP to clarify its position on Ishraque: Abdus Salam

“I have been in Rajshahi for two days. The BNP will now consider the issue and make its stance clear. However, there is no scope for holding local elections before the national polls,” he stated.

He made the remarks to the media after visiting Premtoli Gourangabari in Godagari, Rajshahi, and holding a public exchange with local residents around 11:00 am today.

Abdus Salam further said that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman recently held discussions with the chief adviser focusing solely on holding national elections. “There are no other considerations,” he added.

The BNP leader also said that the election commission has already been asked to announce the national election schedule. In this context, there is absolutely no room for local polls before the general election.

The situation emerged as BNP leader Ishraque Hossain held a meeting in the conference room of Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation, on 15 June. It was his first such event in the Nagar Bhaban.