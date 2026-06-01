Removed OC from his chair within 2 hrs, changed an Army major: MP Masud

A video of a speech by Shafiqul Islam (Masud), Member of Parliament (MP) for Patuakhali-2 (Bauphal) constituency, has gone viral. In the video, he says, “I removed the OC from his chair within two hours, and within two hours I changed the Army major from here. Some people say, ‘You became an MP through votes.’ I say, I did not become an MP only through votes; I became an MP through power as well. Don’t come to show (me) power. Five lakhs people will show their power.”

Shafiqul Islam, local MP and secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka south city unit, was speaking as the chief guest at an Eid reunion programme in front of the Shurjamoni union parishad office in Bauphal upazila last Saturday afternoon.

Mojibur Rahman (Bachchu), ameer of the union unit Jamaat, chaired the event.

The MP’s remarks have sparked discussion and criticism after the video spread on Facebook.