BNP lawmakers declare resignation

Afterwards, other MPs made the announcement of resignation one after another. As Md Harunur Rashid, elected from Capainawabganj-3, is abroad, Golam Mohammad made the announcement of resignation on his (Harun) behalf.
BNP lawmakers in the 11th parliament are: Md Aminul Islam from Capainawabganj-2, Md Harunur Rashid from Capainawabgan-3, Abdus Sattar from Brahmanbaria-2, Md Mosharrof Hossain from Bogura-4, Golam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-6 and Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3. Rumeen Farhana is a BNP lawmaker from reserved seats.
In the mass rally, Rumeen Farhana said they would send the resignation letters to the parliament on Sunday.
In the parliament election on 30 December 2018, six BNP leaders including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were elected. There was uncertainty over the swearing in of the BNP lawmakers.
Except Mirza Fakhrul, five members took oaths. As Fakhrul didn't take oath, his seat fell vacant and a by-election was held. BNP candidate GM Siraj won the election.