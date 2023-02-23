Awami League won't budge an inch from constitution over election: Anisul

While replying a question on whether there is any legal bar for BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in doing politics anymore, Anisul Huq said there is no such condition that she cannot do politics.
"...but the real scenario is that her jail term was suspended because of her illness. We have to keep this in mind. But Khaleda Zia cannot take part in the election as she has been convicted," Anisul further said.
"The application that her (Khaleda Zia's) brother had filed, said she is severely ill. Her life will be at risk if she cannot get better treatment. After that, the prime minister suspended her sentence on humanitarian ground and released her from jail. So, whether a seriously ill person can do politics, please you (journalists) consider that," the law minister said.
While answering a question on whether there is any international pressure on the government for fair election, Anisul Huq said, there is no international pressure on the government, adding, "But we have liability towards our people. We want to hold a free and neutral election from that perspective."