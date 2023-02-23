Awami League won't budge an inch from constitution over election: Anisul

The ruling Awami League (AL) will not budge an inch from the constitution over the next general election, law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq has said.

"The next general election will be held as per the constitution and the AL will not move an inch beyond it," he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen on Thursday after inaugurating a seminar on Rohingya crisis and security challenge at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Auditorium in the capital.

"All the polls held during the tenure of Awami League government, were free, fair and neutral, and the next general election will also be like those. Awami League wants everyone to participate in the election. But who will participate and who would not is the decision of their own," he added.