20 leaders to meet Chief Adviser today
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will meet 20 leaders of different political parties and organisations today in two separate sessions.
According to the Chief Advisor’s press wing, the meetings will take place today, Sunday, at 5:00pm and 6:00pm with leaders of different political parties.
The names of the attendees were shared by the press wing in two separate groups.
Components in the political alliance are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Songskar Andolan.
The leaders who will meeting the CA in the first session are: Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Mahmudur Rahman Manna, President of Nagorik Oikya; Saiful Haque, Secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party; Zonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of Ganosonghoti Andolon; Hasnat Qayyum, Chief Coordinator of the Rashtra Songskar Andolan; Mojibur Rahman Monju, President of the AB Party; Mujahidul Islam Selim, Former President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB); Khalekuzzaman Bhuiyan, Advisor to the Central Committee of BSD; Tipu Biswas, Coordinator of the Jatiya Gana Front and Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, General Secretary of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).
In the second session, the following leaders will meet with the Chief Advisor: Maulana Sajidur Rahman, Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam; Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh; Maulana Mamunul Haque, Amir of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish; Ahmed Abdul Kader, Secretary General of Khelafat Majlish; Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam; Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh; Nurul Haque Nur, President of the Gono Adhikar Parishad; Maulana Musa Bin Izhar, Secretary General of the National Executive Council of Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party and Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Raji, Secretary General of the Islami Oikya Jote.
The full names and designations of their leaders were confirmed after contacting some of the parties and organisations.
The country’ politics experienced a stir Thursday night following reports that Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus was considering resignation due to growing frustration and discontent. In this context, various political parties showed interest to meet the CA.
On Saturday, meetings were held with leaders from the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP).