20 leaders to meet Chief Adviser today

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will meet 20 leaders of different political parties and organisations today in two separate sessions.

According to the Chief Advisor’s press wing, the meetings will take place today, Sunday, at 5:00pm and 6:00pm with leaders of different political parties.

The names of the attendees were shared by the press wing in two separate groups.

Components in the political alliance are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Songskar Andolan.