BNP wants dead bodies to intensify movement: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP wants dead bodies to intensify its movement, reports BSS.

"BNP tries to frighten people. If they incite killing, the government will not remain liable. We won't let them become successful," he told a discussion at Osmani Memorial auditorium marking the National Road Safety Day.

He said if BNP carries out violence like they did in 2013-14, they will get a befitting reply.