DB arrests Fakhrul, Abbas in case filed for planning to attack police

The two leaders will be sent to the court today, Friday.

DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid was talking to media in front of the DB office at Minto road in the capital at around 2 pm today.

Earlier in the morning he told media that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are being quizzed at the office of DB police about the clashes of BNP men with police at Naya Paltan on Wednesday and the situation there following the incident.

He also said that decisions about them would be taken after the interrogation.

Earlier, plainclothesmen detained BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city at around 3 am Friday, said their families and the party.