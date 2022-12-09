Politics

DB arrests Fakhrul, Abbas in case filed for planning to attack police

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Detective Branch of police Mohammad Harun Or Rashid talks to media in front of the DB office at Minto road, Dhaka, on 9 December 2022Prothom Alo

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Friday shown opposition leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas arrested in a case filed for planning and instigating attack on police in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul and the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas were shown arrested in the case filed with Paltan police station on Thursday after quizzing them at the DB office.

The two leaders will be sent to the court today, Friday.

DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid was talking to media in front of the DB office at Minto road in the capital at around 2 pm today.

Earlier in the morning he told media that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are being quizzed at the office of DB police about the clashes of BNP men with police at Naya Paltan on Wednesday and the situation there following the incident.

He also said that decisions about them would be taken after the interrogation.

Earlier, plainclothesmen detained BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city at around 3 am Friday, said their families and the party.

Following the completion of nine divisional rallies, BNP is set to organise the party’s rally in Dhaka on 10 December. BNP wanted to organise the rally in front of the party’s headquarters in Naya Paltan but Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave them permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

However, the BNP leaders remain unwavering about holding the rally at Naya Paltan.

Amid the discussion and furore over finalising the venue, a clash broke out between law enforcement and BNP leaders and activists on Wednesday afternoon, leaving a person killed and at least 50 others injured.

Four cases have been filed against 2,975 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations with Paltan, Motijheel, Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations in the capital regarding the clash.

As of now 485 people, including several central leaders, have been shown arrested in the cases.

