If people’s verdict comes through, Nahid Islam will be made minister: Shafiqur Rahman

Shafiqur Rahman said that they will not only safeguard the Dhaka-11 constituency but will watch over every inch of Bangladesh’s 56,000 square miles and protect the rights of all 180 million people. He added that five years are enough to change the nation’s destiny.

Shafiqur Rahman stated that in Bangladesh, the honour of mothers and sisters is not secure, neither at home, nor on the streets, nor at workplaces. He said that ensuring this will be a priority.

Expressing his desire to entrust the future of Bangladesh to the youth, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want to give the responsibility of Bangladesh to young people. We do not want to give handouts to the unemployed. The youth who took part in the July movement never demanded handouts. Their demand was for rights and fair opportunities for work. On that day, the youth came out on the streets and said, give us our rights, give us our rightful work.”

The Jamaat ameer also said that in this election, the people will show a red card to corruption, to extortionists, to reckless litigators, and to grabbers.

He added that the people will also reject authoritarianism. He said that the kind of wrongdoing through which the Awami League caused suffering to the people for a long time started again after 6 August.