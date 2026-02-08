If people’s verdict comes through, Nahid Islam will be made minister: Shafiqur Rahman
The ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman has said that if Nahid Islam, the candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance and convener of the National Citizen Party, wins, he will be made a minister. He said that if the people’s verdict goes through in favour of a just Bangladesh, Nahid Islam will be appointed as a minister in that government. They will work hand in hand together.
The Jamaat ameer further said that the Nahid Islams who have been fielded as candidates today will, in the future, sit as pilots or captains of the Bangladesh airplane, while others will sit as passengers in the back seats. He expressed his belief that the Nahid Islams will guide Bangladesh to the right destination.
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks as the chief guest at the electoral rally of Dhaka-11 candidate Nahid Islam, supported by the 11-party electoral alliance, held at the DIT Project playground in Merul Badda, Dhaka on Sunday. The 13th national parliamentary elections will be held on 12 February.
Shafiqur Rahman also said that the people will reject corrupt persons, extortionists, litigious individuals and grabbers in the election.
Referring to BNP leaders and workers, he said, “We have said politely, you were oppressed, do not become oppressors. You should understand the suffering of the oppressed. But we have seen that extortion, forceful grabbing, and reckless litigation have started.”
The rally was chaired by Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Special guest Mamunul Haque, Amir of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, was also present.
Shafiqur Rahman said that they will not only safeguard the Dhaka-11 constituency but will watch over every inch of Bangladesh’s 56,000 square miles and protect the rights of all 180 million people. He added that five years are enough to change the nation’s destiny.
Shafiqur Rahman stated that in Bangladesh, the honour of mothers and sisters is not secure, neither at home, nor on the streets, nor at workplaces. He said that ensuring this will be a priority.
Expressing his desire to entrust the future of Bangladesh to the youth, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want to give the responsibility of Bangladesh to young people. We do not want to give handouts to the unemployed. The youth who took part in the July movement never demanded handouts. Their demand was for rights and fair opportunities for work. On that day, the youth came out on the streets and said, give us our rights, give us our rightful work.”
The Jamaat ameer also said that in this election, the people will show a red card to corruption, to extortionists, to reckless litigators, and to grabbers.
He added that the people will also reject authoritarianism. He said that the kind of wrongdoing through which the Awami League caused suffering to the people for a long time started again after 6 August.
Referring to the filing of murder cases against big businessmen to claim millions of taka, Shafiqur Rahman said that those who had not been in the country’s soil for the past one and a half decades and had stayed in safe exile are now engaging in the business of lawsuits after returning.
He alleged that these wrongdoings, which began on 6 August, have not stopped to date. He added that from common people to businessmen, and even people begging on the streets, are falling victim to extortion.
Shafiqur Rahman said, “Did we take to the streets in July, holding our children in our arms, for this? The movement was not to replace old extortionists with new ones.” Referring to the main demand of the movement, “We want justice”, he said that the youth aspired to establish justice everywhere in society.
Emphasising that “establishing justice is the goal”, the Jamaat ameer said at the rally that in the new Bangladesh, justice will not be different for different people. Just as ordinary citizens will face consequences if they commit crimes, the country’s prime minister will also not be spared if they commit the same offense.
The Jamaat ameer also questioned the nominations of loan defaulters. He said, “Why have 59 notorious loan defaulters and bank robbers been given nominations? To make them MPs and curb corruption? This is laughable.” He added that if they come to power, they will grab the “tap” of corruption. And that tap must first be seized starting from their own homes.
Shafiqur Rahman also promised at the rally that if they come to power, they will wage an all-out fight to recover the people’s money that has been smuggled abroad.