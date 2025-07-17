Nahid in press conference
Awami League attacked like militants with an intention to kill
“We had decided in advance which districts we would visit and when. The Mujibist terrorists, the banned terrorist organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, the Awami League and its affiliated bodies attacked us in Gopalganj. They carried out the attack in a militant style with the intention of killing the leaders of the mass uprising.”
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said this at a press conference held at Khulna Press Club at 9:30 pm on Wednesday.
NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen, chief organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam, senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara and others were present at the media conference.
Earlier in the evening, the NCP central leaders entered Khulna town from Gopalganj with a motorcade.
The NCP leaders and activists came under attack from the Awami League men after their roadside rally ended at pourashava park in Gopalganj town in the afternoon.
There were incidents of attack on the rally ground, while a police vehicle was set on fire and the vehicle of the local upazila nirbahi officer was vandalised.
Stating that following the attack they came to Khulna with the help of the law enforcement agencies, Nahid Islam told the media conference, “We went to hear the problems the people of Gopalganj face, and to inform them the thoughts of National Citizen Party about those. THe rally was a success. The terrorists of fascist Awami League and Mujibists attacked our motorcade and the law enforcement agency while we were moving towards Madaripur from there.”
Indicating the Awami League, the NCP convener said, “Today, it has become clear to the people that they have turned into terrorists. After 5 August, Gopalganj has become a shelter centre for the fascists. All of the people of the banned organisation, who were accused in lawsuits, were in Gopalganj.
Nahid Islam informed the media that they have cancelled wayside rallies in Madaripur and Shariatpur because of Wednesday’s incident.
However, the announced programme in Faridpur will take place on Thursday. The programmes will continue in all the districts across the country.
He affirmed that the NCP’s scheduled programmes would continue despite the obstacles.
Nahid further said they will organise protest programmes across the country on Thursday.