Awami League attacked like militants with an intention to kill

“We had decided in advance which districts we would visit and when. The Mujibist terrorists, the banned terrorist organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, the Awami League and its affiliated bodies attacked us in Gopalganj. They carried out the attack in a militant style with the intention of killing the leaders of the mass uprising.”

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said this at a press conference held at Khulna Press Club at 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen, chief organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam, senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara and others were present at the media conference.