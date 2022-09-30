UNO, additional police super join AL procession

When the programme of Patiya upazila AL unit ended, another procession was brought out from Patiya Model High School ground. The procession was led by Badiul Alam, joint general secretary of central Jubo League, the youth wing of Awami League.

UNO Mohammad Atiqul Mamun, in response to a question on why he joined a party programme despite being a government employee, told Prothom Alo, “Two factions called for programme in the same area simultaneously. Both the factions were confronting each other face to face. We went there boarding the pick-up van to observe so that no clashes break out. We did not join any party programme.”

Another government official, who was on the pick-up van, said there are factions in local Awami League. There was tension in the area as both the factions announced organising programmes in the same area same time marking the prime minister’s birthday.