Attack on GM Quader’s house: Police didn’t file case against JaPa leaders

The police did not register a counter-case against the leaders of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the incident of the attack on the residence of the party’s Chairman, GM Quader, in Rangpur city’s Senpara last week.

Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) went to Kotwali police station in Rangpur to file a case at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Around 11:00 pm, activists from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the NCP left the police station.

Imtiaz Ahmed, convener of the movement’s Rangpur town unit, told newspersons, “Jatiya Party’s goons hurled brick chips and stones at us, chased us with sharp weapons, and even exploded crude bombs in an unprovoked attack. Later, they launched various propaganda campaigns, falsely claiming that they had been attacked.”