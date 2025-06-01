Attack on GM Quader’s house: Police didn’t file case against JaPa leaders
The police did not register a counter-case against the leaders of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the incident of the attack on the residence of the party’s Chairman, GM Quader, in Rangpur city’s Senpara last week.
Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) went to Kotwali police station in Rangpur to file a case at 10:00 pm on Saturday.
Around 11:00 pm, activists from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the NCP left the police station.
Imtiaz Ahmed, convener of the movement’s Rangpur town unit, told newspersons, “Jatiya Party’s goons hurled brick chips and stones at us, chased us with sharp weapons, and even exploded crude bombs in an unprovoked attack. Later, they launched various propaganda campaigns, falsely claiming that they had been attacked.”
“We lodged a complaint, but noticed that the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station delayed for a couple of hours, saying he needed to consult his superiors. Eventually, he said they would accept the complaint, but the case was not being officially recorded,” he added.
When asked about the matter, Kotwali police station OC Ataur Rahman said, “Alamgir Rahman Nayon of the NCP filed a complaint stating that Jatiya Party members attacked a peaceful procession by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the NCP last Thursday. We have received the complaint and will take action after the investigation.”
According to the complaint, a group of students from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement brought out a peaceful protest march from the press club demanding to “resist Jatiya Party, an ally of Bangladesh Awami League, and arrest GM Quader”.
Before reaching Senpara intersection via the Grand Hotel intersection, Jatiya Party members attacked the procession by throwing brick chips and stones, exploding crude bombs, and chasing them with sharp weapons, it added.
The complaint named Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, Rangpur town unit JaPa president and former mayor Mostafizar Rahman, general secretary SM Yasir, along with 18 others as accused. Additionally, 80–90 unidentified individuals were also listed as accused.
GM Quader’s residence in Rangpur city was attacked and vandalised on Thursday night. The attackers broke window glass at “The Sky View,” GM Quader’s home, and set fire to a motorcycle. GM Quader was present in the house during the incident.
Jatiya Party has alleged that the attack was carried out by NCP and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists as part of an organised “mob terrorism”.
Following the incident, JaPa leaders went to Kotwali police station on Friday night to file a case over the attack on their chairman’s home.
However, Jatiya Party leaders claimed the police refused to register the case.