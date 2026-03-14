11-party to take to streets if Constitution Reform Council session not convened

At the press briefing, Hamidur Rahman Azad said that if by tomorrow, Sunday, the government fails to convene—or take steps to convene—the Constitution Reform Council in accordance with the July Charter, it will not be forgiven by the nation. The government, including the leader of the House, will have to take responsibility for it.

The Jamaat leader further said that this time the election did not reflect the people’s voting rights. Although there was less violence during the election, it has already become evident that the election did not fulfil the public’s aspirations. Nevertheless, in the greater interest of the nation, the 11-party alliance accepted the election results.

Mentioning that 70 per cent of voters supported “Yes” in the referendum held to implement the July Charter, Hamidur Rahman Azad said that a vote on implementing the July Charter also meant a vote to form the Constitution Reform Council. The two votes were held simultaneously, their results were announced together, and a gazette notification was issued. Since the proposal was passed through the people’s vote, it is now the government’s responsibility to implement it.

The alliance coordinator said that since two votes were held on the same day, both corresponding sessions should be convened. However, only the session of the National Parliament has been called. Although BNP members of parliament took their oaths following a party decision, they did not take the oath for the Reform Council. This indicates that after forming the government, the BNP has taken a U-turn from its previous stance and moved to a completely opposite position. Through this, the nation has been deceived and betrayed, and those who voted “Yes” in the referendum have been insulted.