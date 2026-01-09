Tarique Rahman becomes BNP chairman
Tarique Rahman has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The decision to install him in the post in line with the party constitution was taken at a meeting of the BNP standing committee held on Friday night at the party’s Gulshan office in the capital.
After the meeting, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed newspersons waiting outside the Gulshan office of the decision.
He said that, in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution, acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been given the responsibility of BNP chairman.
Mirza Fakhrul also said that Tarique Rahman’s planned tour of the northern districts of the country has been postponed for the time being, adding that a new schedule would be announced later.
The standing committee meeting was chaired by Tarique Rahman. Besides Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, those present at the meeting included standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, and AZM Zahid Hossain.
BNP national standing committee is the party’s highest policymaking forum. Major political decisions, programmes, and organisational directives are finalised at meetings of this committee.
Party sources said that Friday’s emergency meeting also held extensive discussions on the country’s recent political situation and the party’s future course of action.