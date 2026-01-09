Tarique Rahman becomes BNP chairman

After the meeting, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed newspersons waiting outside the Gulshan office of the decision.

He said that, in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution, acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been given the responsibility of BNP chairman.

Mirza Fakhrul also said that Tarique Rahman’s planned tour of the northern districts of the country has been postponed for the time being, adding that a new schedule would be announced later.