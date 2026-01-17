Islamist votes divided into three boxes

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has finally announced that it will contest the election independently. The party will contest in 268 constituencies where nomination papers have been submitted. In the remaining 32 seats, it will support candidates from parties of its choice. In effect, Islami Andolan will be involved in voting across all 300 seats.

People concerned say that this marks the failure of efforts to bring Islamist votes into “one box.” Islamist votes are now clearly divided into “three boxes.” How and to what extent this will affect the electoral field remains to be seen.

Islami Andolan held a press conference yesterday, Friday afternoon, at its central office in Purana Paltan in the capital, announcing its decision to contest independently. The party alleged that it had been ignored and disrespected by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The previous day, Thursday, top leaders of 10 parties under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami formally announced at a press conference that seat-sharing arrangements had been finalised in 253 parliamentary constituencies. They had kept 47 seats vacant for Islami Andolan. As the understanding failed, candidates will now be fielded in those seats.