PM Hasina says BNP-Jamaat will never come to power again

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said the people of the country will never allow the BNP-Jamaat alliance to assume power again to play ducks and drakes with their fate.

"Those who carried out bomb, grenade and bullet attacks, smuggled in 10-truck arms and misappropriated the money of the public and the orphans will never come to power again. The people of Bangladesh will never accept them," she said.

She was presiding over a discussion marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children Day-2023, organised by the AL at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh would definitely march towards development and prosperity and no conspiracy can stop it.

"Playing ducks and drakes with the fate of the people will not be allowed though numerous conspiracies are being hatched," she asserted.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is the country of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it will move round the world keeping its head high as a victorious nation.

"We are taking oath at the birthday of the Father of the Nation that we will do everything to move around the globe by keeping our heads high," she said.

The Prime Minister asked her party leaders to work with dedication and patriotism for the welfare of the country and its people being inspired with the ideology of the Father of the Nation as Bangabandhu never wanted anything for himself but for the wellbeing of the countrymen.