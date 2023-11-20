Magura AL leaders raise a brow over Shakib buying polls nomination form

Bangladesh national ODI cricket team Shakib Al Hasan has spawned new discussion in the political field of Magura. Three nomination forms of Awami League were bought on behalf of Shakib on Saturday. Two of these were for contesting in the upcoming polls from two constituencies in his hometown Magura. Shakib’s move has become talk of the town in Magura among ruling party men as well mass people.

In immediate reaction, the AL leaders said they have not seen Shakib taking part in the in any political activities ever but party president Sheikh Hasina has the final decision over selecting candidate .

The rumour of Shakib’s joining the politics has been there since the last general election. Shakib showed interest to buy AL’s nomination form to contest from Magura-1 electoral constituency in 2018 but decided otherwise the last moment. This time he has bought nomination forms for contesting in Magura-1, Magura-2 and Dhaka-10.