People are saying—you didn’t lose, you were made to lose: Jamaat ameer

“People say that our expectations were not fulfilled. Even today, while coming through the airport, people said so. We told them, do not be disappointed. We will continue the struggle for the liberation of the people of Bangladesh,” he added.

Describing the local government election as the second battle, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Now our second battle will begin in the local government elections. In this battle, not a single position should remain vacant. In those places, we want to bring forward the good people from society who risked their lives to stand by us in this election and hand over those positions to them.”

“It is not necessary that our ameer or secretary must hold those posts. For that work, whoever is more beloved by the people, we will present them to the people. We will only look at two things. One is whether the person has patriotism, and the other is whether that person is honest and not corrupt. If we find these two things, enough. Insha Allah, we will be able to give the people of the country something good,” he hoped.