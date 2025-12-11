Meeting of 29 party allies, decision to sort things out with BNP soon
The 29 parties allied with the BNP in the simultaneous movement held a meeting yesterday, Wednesday. According to party sources, the meeting decided to seek a quick final settlement with the BNP regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming national parliamentary election.
Leaders of the allied parties believe the BNP is showing signs of retreating from its earlier commitments—particularly its pledge to undertake fundamental reforms of the state structure, establish a new political framework, ensure a democratic transition, and form a national government with all stakeholders.
They said that, especially on the question of contesting the election together, the BNP seems to be avoiding its political allies. To resolve the matter urgently, they want to sit with BNP leaders without delay.
Sources within the allied parties said that Saiful Haque, coordinator of the Ganatantra Mancha, has been tasked with speaking to the BNP on this issue. He spoke to two BNP leaders last night and conveyed that they wish to meet either today, Thursday, or tomorrow, Friday.
The meeting of the allied parties was held yesterday afternoon at the central office of Nagorik Oikya. Presided over by Mustafa Jamal Haider of the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the meeting was attended by Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagorik Oikya; Saiful Haque and Zonayed Saki of the Ganatantra Mancha; Subrata Chowdhury of Gono Forum; Nurul Haque of Gono Odhikar Parishad; Ashraful Islam of Nezame Islam Party; Syed Ehsanul Huda, coordinator of the 12-Party Alliance; Fariduzzaman, coordinator of the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance; and other leaders of the 29-party platform.
Syed Ehsanul Huda told Prothom Alo, “We, the 29 parties, sat together. We do not want to sever our relationship with the BNP, for the sake of reforms and democratic transition. But this relationship must ensure respect, dignity, and rights for all partners.”
Earlier, on Tuesday night, leaders of the BNP, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, held a meeting at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan with leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha’s allied group, the Revolutionary Workers Party.
According to sources, Revolutionary Workers Party leader Saiful Haque was not satisfied with Tuesday’s discussion. Expressing frustration, he walked out, leaving the discussion incomplete. During the meeting, it became clear that BNP was reluctant to guarantee him a nomination in the constituency where he intends to contest. Saiful Haque disagreed and left the meeting.
It is known that Saiful Haque wants to contest from Dhaka-8 (Motijheel–Paltan–Shahjahanpur–Shahbagh–Ramna). If that is not possible, he wants Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon Industrial Area–Hatirjheel–parts of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar). He is a resident of that area.
However, the BNP had already announced its candidates for both constituencies on 2 November. Dhaka-8 has been allotted to Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, while Dhaka-12 has been given to former Dhaka Metropolitan BNP convener Saiful Alam (Nirob). The Dhaka-12 nomination has generated much discussion both inside and outside the party. After the regime change on 5 August, allegations of “land grabbing and extortion” against him led to the dissolution of the Dhaka North city committee.
A source in the alliance parties said these issues were raised in last night’s discussion as well. BNP leaders responded that they were aware of the concerns, but they were unable to change the nominations, as such decisions come directly from the party’s top leadership.
Saiful Haque told Prothom Alo, “If the BNP withdraws from the commitments it made while forming the simultaneous movement, the responsibility lies with them. We have held preliminary discussions. Talks are still ongoing.”
Another source said that during Tuesday night’s meeting, Saiful Haque indicated that if the BNP did not reconsider the nominations of its partners, the relationship with the BNP could come to an end.
However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam told Prothom Alo yesterday,
“We are not holding meetings with any party as such; we are speaking at the individual level. Saiful Haque visited yesterday (Tuesday). Discussions were held, but nothing has been finalised yet.”