Meeting of 29 party allies, decision to sort things out with BNP soon

The 29 parties allied with the BNP in the simultaneous movement held a meeting yesterday, Wednesday. According to party sources, the meeting decided to seek a quick final settlement with the BNP regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Leaders of the allied parties believe the BNP is showing signs of retreating from its earlier commitments—particularly its pledge to undertake fundamental reforms of the state structure, establish a new political framework, ensure a democratic transition, and form a national government with all stakeholders.

They said that, especially on the question of contesting the election together, the BNP seems to be avoiding its political allies. To resolve the matter urgently, they want to sit with BNP leaders without delay.

Sources within the allied parties said that Saiful Haque, coordinator of the Ganatantra Mancha, has been tasked with speaking to the BNP on this issue. He spoke to two BNP leaders last night and conveyed that they wish to meet either today, Thursday, or tomorrow, Friday.