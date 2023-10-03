New alliance Jubo Ganatantra Mancha launched

A new alliance Jubo Ganatantra Mancha was launched in Dhaka on Monday home for a 10-point demand including the resignation of the present government.
The alliance consisting of six organisations was launched at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.
The six organisations are Jatiya Jubo Parishad, Nagarik Jubo Okya, Biplabi Jubo Samhati, Bhashani Jubo Parishad, Bangladesh Juba Federation, and Rastra Sanskar Jubo Andolan.
Nagarik Jubo Okya president Shamo Shah read out the written statement placing their 10-point demand.
Their demands are: resignation of the government; a fair and inclusive election under an interim government; skill development for the unemployed people under the state initiative; establishment of an industrial zone in all upazilas of the country; eradicating drug trade; refraining from charging fees from job applicants; increasing allocation in youth sector; lending youths without mortgage; providing an allowance of Tk 10,000 for an unemployed person every month, and recognising employment as a fundamental rights.
Presided over by Jatiya Jubo Parishad president SM Shamsul Alam, Biplabi Jubo Samhati convener Babar Chowdhury, Bangladesh Jubo Federation president Mosaddek, Bhashani Jubo Parishad president Habibur Rahman and Rastra Sanskar Jubo Andolan president Mashkur Ratul also spoke at the event.
Earlier on 29 September, another new alliance named ‘Students Alliance against Fascism’ was launched.