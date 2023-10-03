New alliance Jubo Ganatantra Mancha launched

A new alliance Jubo Ganatantra Mancha was launched in Dhaka on Monday home for a 10-point demand including the resignation of the present government.

The alliance consisting of six organisations was launched at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

The six organisations are Jatiya Jubo Parishad, Nagarik Jubo Okya, Biplabi Jubo Samhati, Bhashani Jubo Parishad, Bangladesh Juba Federation, and Rastra Sanskar Jubo Andolan.