NCP shifts focus to grassroots politics beyond party office-centric programmes

Meetings, seminars, conventions, party office-centric programmes, or press conferences—these had so far been the familiar forms of organisational activities for the National Citizen Party (NCP). The party is now preparing to change that approach.

From after the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the NCP plans to become more active at the grassroots. Party leaders may be seen speaking out on various public issues, including commodity prices, fuel, civic services, and the rights of workers and professionals.

Discussions with four leaders at the party’s policymaking level gave an idea about this upcoming shift in NCP’s activities. According to them, building a strong standalone presence in politics is now the party’s main objective. With local government elections ahead the party that emerged through the July mass uprising wants to increase its field-level political activities to achieve that goal.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam also gave a similar indication last Saturday at the first founding anniversary programme of the party’s youth wing, Jatiya Jubo Shakti. He urged the organisation to reduce “indoor” programmes and become more active in field-level activities after Eid.

According to two reliable leaders of the NCP, since the party’s formation on 28 February 2025, most of its programmes have centred on reforms and justice.